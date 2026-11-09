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New record: Russia lost 2,980 troops in a single day in the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2702 views

Over the course of November 8, Russian forces lost 2,980 troops. Russia's total losses since the start of the invasion have reached approximately 1,609,380 personnel.

New record: Russia lost 2,980 troops in a single day in the war in Ukraine

During the day on November 8, the enemy lost 2,980 military personnel in the war in Ukraine. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion had reached approximately 1,609,380 personnel as of November 9.

Reminder

In October, Russia lost more than 54,000 military personnel killed or seriously wounded.

2027 could be the last year of the war - Kovalenko08.11.26, 04:20 • 10028 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
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