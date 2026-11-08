2027 could be the last year of the war - Kovalenko

2027 may be the final year of the war. Such a forecast was given by former head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Lieutenant of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine Andrii Kovalenko, UNN reports.

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Commenting on US President Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine and Russia "are seeking to reach an agreement for the first time," he noted that "one would wish at least one of his statements would come true."

However, peace is unlikely at least until spring, unfortunately. But for some reason, based on certain economic and military figures, there is a feeling that 2027 may be the final year of the war. If it does not work out, we will enter another two-year cycle of war. I hope it will all end in 2027 - Kovalenko added.

We remind you

The day before, US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia "are ready to negotiate for the first time."

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