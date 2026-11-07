Zelenskyy named the priorities of the peace talks in Abu Dhabi

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that during the trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11, attention must be devoted to ending the war and security guarantees for Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with CNN, UNN reports.

Details

"The day before, I spoke by phone with Steve and Jared, and we discussed preparations for Abu Dhabi. I heard about certain security infrastructure that the American side wanted to discuss—the idea of European-Russian security infrastructure. For me, this is not very straightforward; it could be dangerous, so I made it clear to all our partners that I believe, first, we must discuss how to end this war, and second, what the security infrastructure for Ukraine will be and what security guarantees Ukraine will receive. Then, depending on this, the parties will be able to discuss security infrastructure between Europe and Russia," Zelenskyy said.

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a potential security agreement between Russia and Europe could be dangerous.