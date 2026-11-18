The Crimean Bridge is no longer functioning as a transport artery for the russian federation — road traffic across the bridge has been disrupted, while fragments of the structure have blocked the fairway, UNN reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

As the ministry noted, fewer routes mean a greater logistical burden on Russian troops in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

For every strike on our territory, we will respond twice or three times as strongly. This is our right to defend ourselves - Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said.

Defense Minister on the strike on the Kerch Bridge: "We are just getting started"

We remind you

During the night of November 17, the Defense Forces struck the Crimean Bridge. The road span collapsed.

The first footage of the damage to the Crimean Bridge after it was struck, filmed while a train was traveling along the railway section, has appeared online.