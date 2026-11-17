Ukraine's Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara commented on the strike against the Kerch Bridge on November 17. He made the statement at NATO headquarters, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported, according to UNN.

Details

Before his first meeting in the "Ramstein" format, Khmara described his mood as "combative." Regarding the strike on the bridge, he limited himself to one phrase: "We are only getting started."

Context

Ukraine announced a large-scale strike on the Crimean Bridge: the road arch collapsed and the railway was damaged. Traffic across the bridge was halted.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that this was the final stage of a weeks-long operation developed and coordinated by the SBU jointly with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian forces gradually destroyed Russian air defense systems, radars, and electronic warfare equipment, and for the final strike used, in particular, Palianytsia drones, FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles, Neptune missiles, and Ruta drones.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine released recordings of the special operation during which fighters from the Alfa special unit attacked the road section of the illegal structure with Palianytsia missile-drones.