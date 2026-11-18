The painting "The Holy Family" by French artist Charles Le Brun, which disappeared at the end of World War II, has been returned to the New Palace in Potsdam, Germany. Bild reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The canvas was painted around 1655, and approximately a century later it was acquired by the Prussian King Frederick the Great.

During World War II, the painting was taken to Rheinsberg Castle in Brandenburg, from where it disappeared in the summer of 1945. In 2021, the canvas was discovered at a small auction in Berlin. It was purchased by a Canadian collector, who independently established the painting's provenance and offered to return it to Potsdam.

After negotiations, the Association of Friends of Prussian Palaces and Gardens and the Ernst von Siemens Art Foundation reached an agreement with the owner. According to the publication, the collector was paid compensation amounting to several hundred thousand euros.

Since November 17, the painting has been on display again at Potsdam's New Palace.

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