The Canadian company Moon World Resorts is developing a project for an entertainment complex that will allow visitors to simulate a trip to the Moon. The structure will be 312 meters high, while the diameter of the spherical construction will be 271 meters. Bild reports this, writes UNN.

Details

It is reported that the complex will house a five-star hotel with 4,000 rooms and an artificial lunar landscape covering approximately 49,000 square meters. Visitors will be able to walk through a simulation of the Moon’s surface, explore a space base, and undergo astronaut training. The cost of the 90-minute tour will be approximately $500.

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who flew around the Moon in April 2026 as part of the Artemis II mission, has become a consultant on the project. He will help the developers recreate the lunar landscape and prepare the training program.

The cost of building one complex is estimated at $5 billion. In the future, the company plans to open up to ten similar resorts worldwide. At the same time, the location and timeline for the start of construction have not yet been determined.

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