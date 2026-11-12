In Germany, they are looking for a caretaker for a 12th-century tower with free accommodation, but there is a catch

The German town of Bad Wimpfen is looking for a new caretaker for the Blue Tower, a historic structure built around 1170. Along with the unusual job, the future caretaker is being offered a 53-square-meter apartment directly inside the tower. There is no rent to pay, but the caretaker will have to cover the utility costs themselves. Bild reports, writes UNN.

Details

The tower, approximately 58 meters high, is considered a symbol of the town and part of the former imperial residence of the Hohenstaufen dynasty. The candidate will have to live there permanently, greet visitors, sell admission tickets, and monitor the condition of the historic structure. The caretaker will keep part of the proceeds from ticket sales.

The apartment consists of one room, a kitchen area, and a bathroom. To get home, the caretaker will have to climb 134 steps—the tower has no elevator. Therefore, the candidate is expected to be in good physical shape, responsible, friendly, and interested in the town’s history.

The current caretaker, 75-year-old Blanka Knodel, has lived in the tower since 1996. During that time, she even raised three children there.

Knodel’s last working day is scheduled for January 10, 2027, and the new caretaker is expected to be found by March 1.

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