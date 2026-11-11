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Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1794 views

In the Bavarian Alps, preparations are underway to restore the Kehlsteinhaus, built for the Nazi leadership. A 33-year-old man is suspected of arson.

Germany is restoring the "Eagle's Nest" — Hitler's former residence destroyed by fire

Preparations have begun in Bavaria to restore the Kehlsteinhaus, known as the "Eagle's Nest," which was almost completely burned down on October 23, 2026. The building in the Bavarian Alps was constructed in 1937–1938 for the Nazi leadership. It is associated with Adolf Hitler. Bild reports, writes UNN.

Details

The Bavarian authorities announced their intention to restore the historic building the very next day after the fire. Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann noted that the site was well insured.

The arson is suspected to have been committed by 33-year-old Stefan V., who grew up in Berchtesgaden and had recently been living in Berlin. Police detained him shortly after the fire. According to the publication, materials linked to the "Antifa" movement were found during a search of his apartment.

For reference

The Kehlsteinhaus was built in 13 months as a representative site of the Nazi regime. Hitler himself visited it rarely.

Since 1952, the building has been used as a mountain restaurant, and an exhibition dedicated to the history of Nazism was later also established there. Around 300,000 people visited the landmark each year.

Fire broke out at Hitler's residence "Eagle's Nest"; suspect detained24.10.26, 08:41 • 5385 views

Olga Rozgon

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