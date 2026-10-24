Fire broke out at Hitler's residence "Eagle's Nest"; suspect detained

Photo: bild.de

In southern Germany, Bavarian police detained a suspect during a fire at Adolf Hitler’s Alpine mountain residence, the Kehlsteinhaus, also known as the "Eagle’s Nest." UNN reports this with reference to the BBC.

Details

On Friday, October 23, at 9:15 p.m. local time, dispatchers in Traunstein received a report of a fire in the building, and firefighters found it engulfed in flames.

According to police, the difficult terrain hampered firefighting, and the blaze continued until Saturday morning, October 24. About 200 emergency responders were sent to the scene. No injuries were reported.

A criminal investigation is underway to determine the suspect’s involvement in the fire.

The Nazi dictator used this residence, located above the town of Berchtesgaden, as a temporary government headquarters and met there with commanders to plan the invasion of the USSR in 1941.

Hitler also used the area as a backdrop for propaganda films portraying him as a lover of animals and nature.

Built by the Nazis in 1938, the "Eagle’s Nest" escaped destruction after their defeat in 1945.

Since then, it has become a popular tourist destination and is home to a mountain hotel.

According to the official website, it is "also a cautionary reminder of the abysses of the inhuman Nazi dictatorship."

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