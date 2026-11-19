U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner warned their Russian and Ukrainian counterparts that the current round of peace talks could be the last real opportunity to reach a deal before the political dynamics in Washington change. This is reported by the Kyiv Independent, citing a source familiar with the negotiations, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the American negotiators are persuading Moscow to conclude a deal now, while the Trump administration is ready to discuss concessions. If the Democrats gain control of Congress, they could secure increased aid for Ukraine and intensify pressure on the Kremlin. According to the publication's source, this argument helped bring Russia back to the negotiating table after Moscow's refusal to continue the talks in September.

The argument for Moscow is that the conditions currently available may not remain on the negotiating table for long. If the new Congress insists on a tougher approach toward Russia, the Kremlin could lose the opportunity to obtain concessions from Washington - the publication writes.

It is noted that, despite Washington's diplomatic efforts, Moscow currently believes that it has stronger positions at the negotiating table.

We remind you

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects to meet with representatives of the President of the United States of America in Berlin and wants to receive information about the negotiations in China.

Russia rejected Europe’s participation in the next round of negotiations — Reuters