As a result of another attack on the Crimean Bridge, traffic on the bridge has been temporarily suspended. This was reported by the "head" of occupied Crimea, serhii aksionov, UНN reports.

Details

According to him, "all responsible services are at their workplaces" and "an assessment of the damage caused is being carried out."

In turn, Andrii Kovalenko, former head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that the roadway section of the Crimean Bridge had previously been destroyed; accordingly, this concerns the closure of the railway section.

Local public channels also confirm this information. In particular, they report at least two strikes on the railway section of the bridge.

Recall

On the night of November 17, the Defense Forces struck the Crimean Bridge. The roadway span collapsed.

The first footage of the destruction on the Crimean Bridge after it was struck, filmed from a train traveling along the railway section, has appeared online.

This is a gift for Portugal — Sybiha on the strike against the Crimean Bridge