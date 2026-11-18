The Vasco da Gama Bridge in Portugal’s capital, Lisbon, has once again become the longest bridge in Europe after the Crimean Bridge was struck. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said this during a meeting with Portugal’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Paulo Rangel, noting that it was a gift to Portugal from Ukraine’s Defense Forces, reports UNN.

Details

"First and foremost, congratulations on the fact that, as of yesterday, the Vasco da Gama Bridge in Lisbon is once again the longest in Europe. This is a gift from Ukraine’s Defense Forces to friendly Portugal," Sybiha said.

The minister also added that he had briefed Portugal’s prime minister on the situation at the front, as well as the course of the negotiations.

Recall

On the night of November 17, the Defense Forces struck the Crimean Bridge. The road span collapsed.

The first footage of the destruction on the Crimean Bridge after the strike, filmed from a moving train on the railway section, appeared online.