President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects to meet with representatives of the President of the United States of America in Berlin, as well as to receive information about the negotiations in China, UNN reports.

Tomorrow is an important meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. We are doing everything together with our partners to ensure that our Coalition is effective. We are preparing new packages of support for Ukraine – primarily for our defense and our energy sector. There will also be bilateral meetings, which should provide more to Ukraine and our diplomacy - Zelenskyy said.

The President of Ukraine expects to meet with representatives of the President of the United States of America and added: "we will talk with European leaders about our next steps in negotiations with the Russians.

Ukraine clearly states its aspiration for peace; we always work constructively. American representatives said that in Berlin, at our meetings, they would provide the necessary information about the negotiations of the President of America, which are currently also taking place in China. And we will hear information from China and from other countries, and from other leaders – our partners - Zelenskyy added.

According to him, Ukrainians and Europeans have a clear common position: issues concerning Ukraine must be resolved with Ukraine's participation, and issues concerning Europe must be resolved with Europe's participation.

This is the only approach there will be. I thank everyone who helps and who promotes a strong agenda for ending this war - Zelenskyy concluded.

Zelenskyy said that the "Coalition of the Willing" could become historic and announced a review of other coalitions