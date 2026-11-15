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Zelenskyy said that the "Coalition of the Willing" could become historic and announced a review of other coalitions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 632 views

The meeting is intended to establish a strong European position for negotiations on Ukraine. Zelenskyy is also initiating a review of support coalitions.

Zelenskyy said that the "Coalition of the Willing" could become historic and announced a review of other coalitions
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing could become historic — to determine a strong European position for negotiations with 100% certainty, UNN reports.

We are preparing the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing; it is an important meeting — it could be a historic meeting. We can determine a strong European position for negotiations with 100% certainty. The trilateral format — Ukraine, America, Russia — should become not just a four-party format, but also an order of magnitude stronger 

— Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy announced a review of the work of the existing coalitions in support of Ukraine: which are actually fulfilling their tasks and which, to be honest, remain empty.

We will fill this with substance. Thank you to everyone who is helping us 

— the Head of State concluded.

A meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Berlin — Merz names the date and key issues03.11.26, 18:00 • 35991 view

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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