Zelenskyy said that the "Coalition of the Willing" could become historic and announced a review of other coalitions

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing could become historic — to determine a strong European position for negotiations with 100% certainty, UNN reports.

We are preparing the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing; it is an important meeting — it could be a historic meeting. We can determine a strong European position for negotiations with 100% certainty. The trilateral format — Ukraine, America, Russia — should become not just a four-party format, but also an order of magnitude stronger — Zelenskyy said.

In addition, Zelenskyy announced a review of the work of the existing coalitions in support of Ukraine: which are actually fulfilling their tasks and which, to be honest, remain empty.

We will fill this with substance. Thank you to everyone who is helping us — the Head of State concluded.

A meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place in Berlin — Merz names the date and key issues