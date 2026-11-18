Photo: AP

A Spanish court has launched an investigation into singer Julio Iglesias following complaints from two female employees who allege that they were subjected to sexual violence and physical assaults by him while working at his estates in the Caribbean, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

The launch of the investigation by the National Court (Audiencia Nacional) became known nearly 11 months after Spanish prosecutors rejected the women’s complaints. Prosecutors then stated that Spanish courts lacked jurisdiction in the case because the alleged offenses had occurred outside Spain.

However, the human rights organization Women’s Link Worldwide, which represents the women, established that the National Court has the right to hear the case and that Iglesias’s Spanish citizenship is sufficient grounds for holding proceedings in Spain. On September 3, the organization filed a new criminal complaint on behalf of the alleged victims.

The allegations became public in January this year following a three-year joint investigation by the Spanish outlet elDiario.es and the Spanish-language television network Univision Noticias. The investigation gathered testimony from 15 former employees who worked for the singer, now 83, between the late 1990s and 2023.

The two complainants — a housekeeper and a physiotherapist who worked at Iglesias’s estates in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas — allege that the artist engaged in "inappropriate touching, insults and humiliation... in an atmosphere of control and constant harassment." According to them, these acts took place in 2021.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the National Court said it was examining a complaint accusing Iglesias of "crimes against sexual freedom, as well as acts that caused bodily harm and were associated with degrading treatment."

Investigating judge Antonio Piña said that the preliminary evidence provided by one of the complainants was sufficient to launch an investigation.

"A photograph of the complainant shows a bruise on her arm that could have resulted from her being tightly grabbed," Piña said. "In the same photograph, two marks resembling human bites can be seen on her thigh; according to the complaint, they appeared when the woman was forced to participate in sexual acts." The judge said that the "detailed" account of events, combined with the preliminary evidence, constituted "sufficient grounds for opening proceedings, which, however, does not imply any assessment of the credibility of the complaint."

At the same time, Piña rejected the women’s allegations of human trafficking and violations of labor legislation, and noted that the statute of limitations may have expired for some of the alleged offenses. The judge summoned both women to give evidence in person on February 3 next year.

Iglesias, who has sold more than 300 million records during his six-decade career, rejected all the allegations. He said he would defend himself against what he called a "serious insult."

Julio Iglesias denies accusations of sexual assault and human trafficking

In a statement posted on Instagram in January, Iglesias wrote: "It is with great regret that I respond to allegations made by two people who previously worked in my home. I have never committed violence, forced anyone to do anything, or shown disrespect toward any woman. These allegations are completely false and cause me deep pain."

Women’s Link said the case demonstrates the need for states to ensure access to justice.

"Everyone has the right to have law enforcement and judicial authorities investigate facts when there are indications of possible human rights violations," said Jovana Ríos Cisneros, the executive director of the nongovernmental organization. "The Spanish state is obliged to guarantee equal access to justice, regardless of who the accused person is."

Spain closes sexual assault case against Julio Iglesias