Julio Iglesias denies accusations of sexual assault and human trafficking

Photo: AP

World-renowned Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has officially denied accusations of sexual and physical abuse against two former female employees. The artist called the women's statements "absolute falsehoods" and expressed deep sorrow over the situation. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to materials from a joint investigation by elDiario.es and Univision Noticias, the incidents allegedly took place in 2021 at the singer's residences in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas. The human rights organization Women's Link Worldwide, which represents the plaintiffs, has brought serious charges against the 82-year-old musician:

crimes against sexual freedom and harassment;

human trafficking for forced labor;

holding persons in servitude.

Legal status of the case

The Supreme Court of Spain has already received official documents. Despite the fact that the events took place outside the country, the case can be heard by a Madrid court, as Spanish law allows its citizens to be prosecuted for crimes committed abroad.

Artist's reaction

In his Instagram address, Iglesias emphasized that he never forced or humiliated any woman.

I have never encountered such malice, but I still have the strength to let people know the full truth – said the singer, adding that he intends to defend his dignity in court.

Julio Iglesias is one of the most successful performers in history, a Grammy winner, and the father of pop star Enrique Iglesias.

Spanish Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into Julio Iglesias's sexual assault allegations