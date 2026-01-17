$43.180.08
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 11079 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 15763 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 20054 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 19158 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 36010 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 31942 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 27882 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 25816 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 25118 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Julio Iglesias denies accusations of sexual assault and human trafficking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has denied accusations of sexual and physical abuse, calling the women's statements "an absolute lie." The Supreme Court of Spain has received documents in the case, which may be heard in Madrid.

Julio Iglesias denies accusations of sexual assault and human trafficking
Photo: AP

World-renowned Spanish singer Julio Iglesias has officially denied accusations of sexual and physical abuse against two former female employees. The artist called the women's statements "absolute falsehoods" and expressed deep sorrow over the situation. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

According to materials from a joint investigation by elDiario.es and Univision Noticias, the incidents allegedly took place in 2021 at the singer's residences in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas. The human rights organization Women's Link Worldwide, which represents the plaintiffs, has brought serious charges against the 82-year-old musician:

  • crimes against sexual freedom and harassment;
    • human trafficking for forced labor;
      • holding persons in servitude.

        Legal status of the case

        The Supreme Court of Spain has already received official documents. Despite the fact that the events took place outside the country, the case can be heard by a Madrid court, as Spanish law allows its citizens to be prosecuted for crimes committed abroad.

        Artist's reaction

        In his Instagram address, Iglesias emphasized that he never forced or humiliated any woman.

        I have never encountered such malice, but I still have the strength to let people know the full truth

        – said the singer, adding that he intends to defend his dignity in court.

        Julio Iglesias is one of the most successful performers in history, a Grammy winner, and the father of pop star Enrique Iglesias. 

        Spanish Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into Julio Iglesias's sexual assault allegations13.01.26, 21:54 • 4508 views

        Stepan Haftko

        CultureNews of the World
        Musician
        Dominican Republic
        The Bahamas
        Spain
        Madrid
        Instagram