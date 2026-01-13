$43.260.18
50.530.38
ukenru
07:36 PM • 1402 views
Spanish Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into Julio Iglesias's sexual assault allegations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

The Spanish Prosecutor's Office has initiated preliminary proceedings against Julio Iglesias. Two former employees accuse the 82-year-old artist of sexual assault and human trafficking.

Spanish Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into Julio Iglesias's sexual assault allegations

The Spanish High Court Prosecutor's Office (Audiencia Nacional) announced on Tuesday, January 13, the initiation of preliminary proceedings against singer Julio Iglesias. The 82-year-old artist is accused of sexual assault and human trafficking by two former employees who worked in his residences in the Caribbean. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The accusations are the result of a three-year investigation by the Spanish publication elDiario.es and the American broadcaster Univision Noticias. Journalists collected testimonies from 15 former employees, two of whom - a domestic worker and a physiotherapist - reported direct acts of sexual aggression in 2021.

Actor Kevin Spacey lost his home after a series of sexual harassment allegations20.11.25, 14:19 • 3660 views

According to the media, the events took place at Iglesias' estates in Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) and the Bahamas. The victims, who were 22 and 25 years old at the time, claim that the singer created an "atmosphere of control and constant harassment," forcing them into sexual contact and subjecting them to physical and verbal abuse. One of the women described the artist's house as a "small house of horror" due to the prevailing regime of isolation and humiliation there.

Official reaction and case status

The prosecutor's office confirmed that the complaint was filed on January 5, 2026, by the organization Women's Link Worldwide. The case is currently classified, which limits the disclosure of additional details.

Representatives of Iglesias and his record label Sony are currently refraining from official comments. Spanish Minister of Equality Ana Redondo called the women's testimonies "horrific," noting that despite the presumption of innocence, she trusts the testimonies of the alleged victims.

Julio Iglesias is one of the most successful performers in the world with over 300 million records sold. The investigation is ongoing, and if found guilty, the artist could face a long prison sentence under Spanish law. 

Mexican President files police report over street harassment by a man06.11.25, 10:59 • 3264 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Musician
Life imprisonment
Dominican Republic
The Bahamas
Reuters
Spain