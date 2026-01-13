Spanish Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into Julio Iglesias's sexual assault allegations

The Spanish High Court Prosecutor's Office (Audiencia Nacional) announced on Tuesday, January 13, the initiation of preliminary proceedings against singer Julio Iglesias. The 82-year-old artist is accused of sexual assault and human trafficking by two former employees who worked in his residences in the Caribbean. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The accusations are the result of a three-year investigation by the Spanish publication elDiario.es and the American broadcaster Univision Noticias. Journalists collected testimonies from 15 former employees, two of whom - a domestic worker and a physiotherapist - reported direct acts of sexual aggression in 2021.

According to the media, the events took place at Iglesias' estates in Punta Cana (Dominican Republic) and the Bahamas. The victims, who were 22 and 25 years old at the time, claim that the singer created an "atmosphere of control and constant harassment," forcing them into sexual contact and subjecting them to physical and verbal abuse. One of the women described the artist's house as a "small house of horror" due to the prevailing regime of isolation and humiliation there.

Official reaction and case status

The prosecutor's office confirmed that the complaint was filed on January 5, 2026, by the organization Women's Link Worldwide. The case is currently classified, which limits the disclosure of additional details.

Representatives of Iglesias and his record label Sony are currently refraining from official comments. Spanish Minister of Equality Ana Redondo called the women's testimonies "horrific," noting that despite the presumption of innocence, she trusts the testimonies of the alleged victims.

Julio Iglesias is one of the most successful performers in the world with over 300 million records sold. The investigation is ongoing, and if found guilty, the artist could face a long prison sentence under Spanish law.

