Actor Kevin Spacey lost his home after a series of sexual harassment allegations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Actor Kevin Spacey said he lost his Baltimore home due to astronomical costs related to sexual harassment allegations. He lives in hotels and rented accommodation. However, the actor also suggested that his return to Hollywood "will happen at the appropriate time."

Actor Kevin Spacey has effectively become homeless after a series of sexual assault allegations against him, UNN reports with reference to Rolling Stone.

Details

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the actor said he lost his home in Baltimore "because the expenses over the last seven years have been astronomical."

"I have very little income and a lot of expenses," he said. "It's manageable. Oddly enough, I feel like I'm back to where I started: just moving to where the work was. Everything is in storage, and I hope that at some point, if things continue to improve, I can decide where I want to settle down again. I live in hotels, rent Airbnbs, move to where the work is. I literally have no home, that's what I'm trying to explain."

He described his financial situation as "not good" and admitted that bankruptcy is a topic that is "being discussed."

Additionally

Over the past few years, Spacey has been accused of sexual assault by more than a dozen men. He has denied all allegations. In 2023, Spacey was found not guilty in a London court in a case where four men claimed he sexually assaulted them between 2001 and 2013. He was also found not guilty in a 2022 civil lawsuit filed by actor Anthony Rapp, who alleged that Spacey molested him when he was 14 years old.

Since 2017, when the allegations surfaced, Spacey has struggled to find work as an actor. He has appeared in several projects and recently performed in a variety show in Cyprus, which was a major topic of The Telegraph's report. In the interview, he stated that he is gradually getting more work.

"We are talking to some incredibly influential people who want to get me back to work," he said. "And that will happen in due course. But I will also say that, in my opinion, the industry is waiting for permission — from someone in an extremely respected and authoritative position."

He continued, speaking about his alleged blacklisting in Hollywood: "So, it seems to me, if Martin Scorsese or Quentin Tarantino call Evan (his manager Evan Lowenstein) tomorrow, it will all be over. I will be incredibly pleased and happy when such a talented person picks up the phone."

Despite financial difficulties, Spacey said he "didn't feel isolated at all." "But, besides that, it was incredibly positive," he said. "The opportunity to stop, look at my life, ask questions. Why was I such a good villain, why did I fit so well into the existing story? And some of these questions were important for me to take responsibility for my mistakes."

He added: "I always felt that the public was on my side, understanding what happened, and not believing what they were reading. And I have always been immensely grateful for that."

