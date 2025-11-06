Mexican President files police report over street harassment by a man

ukenru
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 18359 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
07:22 AM • 20878 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 29095 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 44376 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 35895 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 30816 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 46632 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 46776 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 23945 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 23851 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In a Finnish school, a Ukrainian student was forced to sing "Kalinka"November 6, 01:33 AM • 22571 views
German far-right AfD MPs suspected of systematically transmitting military secrets to RussiaNovember 6, 02:21 AM • 11430 views
Scientists from the University of Cologne have discovered a "promising" antibody against HIVNovember 6, 02:50 AM • 14338 views
British Army announces first delivery of Ajax armored vehicles - eight years lateNovember 6, 03:32 AM • 12707 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhoto07:34 AM • 7360 views
Publications
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 3650 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 18359 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 46632 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 46776 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 47403 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Bloggers
John Healey
Oleksandr Bilchuk
Fedir Venislavskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Germany
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhoto07:34 AM • 7374 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 19425 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 21432 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 38365 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 42708 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Mi-8
The Washington Post

Mexican President files police report over street harassment by a man

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reported to the police after a man groped her during a walk in downtown Mexico City. She called it a crime to set an example for all women in the country.

Mexican President files police report over street harassment by a man

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reported to the police after a man groped her during a walk in downtown Mexico City. She called it a crime and stated that she did it to set an example for all women in the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Sheinbaum was interacting with people in the historic center of the capital. A video, which quickly spread on social media, shows a man approaching the president, attempting to kiss her, and placing his hands on her chest.

Police arrested 33-year-old Uriel Rivera Martinez, who was identified in the video. According to the president, the man was heavily intoxicated and had approached other women earlier that day.

During a daily press conference on Wednesday, Sheinbaum said she had filed an official complaint with the police. She emphasized that sexual harassment is a crime in Mexico City and highlighted the importance of women not being afraid to report it to law enforcement.

"We need to make this visible and say 'no,' a firm 'no,'" said Ms. Sheinbaum. "Women's personal space should not be violated. How do we solve this? Through awareness campaigns, through schools, because this also involves educating men. And we must ensure that when women file complaints, they are taken seriously and not spend an entire day, which discourages them from reporting violations."

Sheinbaum noted that the incident would not change her working style: she does not plan to limit contact with citizens or increase security measures. "As for my security, we are not going to change ourselves. We cannot be far from people," the president said.

Claudia Sheinbaum became Mexico's first female president. Her decision to publicly address the harassment received widespread public attention, raising the issue of women's safety and rights in the country.

Recall

In Mexico City, a man attempted to hug and kiss President Claudia Sheinbaum during her conversation with people on the street. The incident sparked a discussion about the level of safety and sexual harassment faced by women in Mexico.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Social network
Mexico City
The New York Times
Mexico