Mexican President files police report over street harassment by a man

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reported to the police after a man groped her during a walk in downtown Mexico City. She called it a crime and stated that she did it to set an example for all women in the country. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when Sheinbaum was interacting with people in the historic center of the capital. A video, which quickly spread on social media, shows a man approaching the president, attempting to kiss her, and placing his hands on her chest.

Police arrested 33-year-old Uriel Rivera Martinez, who was identified in the video. According to the president, the man was heavily intoxicated and had approached other women earlier that day.

During a daily press conference on Wednesday, Sheinbaum said she had filed an official complaint with the police. She emphasized that sexual harassment is a crime in Mexico City and highlighted the importance of women not being afraid to report it to law enforcement.

"We need to make this visible and say 'no,' a firm 'no,'" said Ms. Sheinbaum. "Women's personal space should not be violated. How do we solve this? Through awareness campaigns, through schools, because this also involves educating men. And we must ensure that when women file complaints, they are taken seriously and not spend an entire day, which discourages them from reporting violations."

Sheinbaum noted that the incident would not change her working style: she does not plan to limit contact with citizens or increase security measures. "As for my security, we are not going to change ourselves. We cannot be far from people," the president said.

Claudia Sheinbaum became Mexico's first female president. Her decision to publicly address the harassment received widespread public attention, raising the issue of women's safety and rights in the country.

