Spain closes sexual assault case against Julio Iglesias

The Spanish High Court Prosecutor's Office has officially closed the investigation into legendary singer Julio Iglesias, who was accused of sexual assault and human trafficking. Prosecutors ruled that the Spanish judiciary lacks the authority to hear the case because the alleged crimes occurred outside the country and the plaintiffs are not Spanish citizens. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The complaint was filed in early January by the human rights organization "Women's Link Worldwide" on behalf of two former employees of Iglesias' residences in the Caribbean. The women claimed that in 2021, while working in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, they were victims of sexual aggression, forced labor, and constant psychological pressure.

Spanish Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into Julio Iglesias's sexual assault allegations

However, the Spanish judiciary concluded that due to the limitations of the principle of universal jurisdiction, the court cannot prosecute the 82-year-old artist for actions committed in foreign territory against foreign nationals.

Artist's reaction and future prospects

Julio Iglesias himself previously called all accusations "absolutely false" and "deeply offensive," stating his intention to defend his reputation. Despite the closure of the proceedings in Madrid, the prosecutor's office emphasized that the victims retain the right to contact law enforcement agencies in the Dominican Republic or the Bahamas. Currently, official representatives of the singer and Sony Music label refrain from extensive comments, while human rights activists express regret over the inability to bring the star to justice in his homeland.

Julio Iglesias denies accusations of sexual assault and human trafficking