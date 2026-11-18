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The Verkhovna Rada is proposing a substantial increase in state assistance at the birth of children: from UAH 300,000 for the first child to UAH 1.2 million for the third and each subsequent child. In addition, an extra payment of UAH 1 million is предусмотрed for military service members’ families, meaning the total support could reach UAH 2.2 million.

The relevant changes are contained in draft law No. 16229, registered on November 13, 2026. The authors explain the initiative by the demographic crisis, reports UNN.

How much is proposed to be paid for the birth of a child

The document provides for different amounts of assistance: UAH 300,000 for the first child, UAH 600,000 for the second, and UAH 1.2 million for the third and each subsequent child. UAH 150,000 would be paid immediately, with the remainder paid in installments over several years.

For the first child, the family would receive UAH 6,250 per month for two years; for the second, UAH 12,500 per month for three years; and for the third and subsequent children, UAH 17,500 per month for five years. The order of birth would be determined taking the mother’s older children into account. Assistance would also be available in cases of adoption.

The assistance is planned to be indexed and not counted as family income when subsidies and benefits are granted.

Which parents are promised an additional million hryvnias

For military service members’ families, including combatants’ families, the authors of the draft law — MPs Yulia Tymoshenko, Valerii Dubil, Valentyn Nalyvaichenko, Mykhailo Sokolov, Hryhorii Nemyria, Bohdan Lukashuk, Heorhii Mazurashu and Oleksii Kucherenko — propose increasing the basic assistance by another UAH 1 million per child. Of this amount, UAH 280,000 would be paid as a lump sum, while UAH 720,000 would be paid over three years at UAH 20,000 per month.

As a result, a military service member’s family would be able to claim UAH 1.3 million for the first child, UAH 1.6 million for the second, and UAH 2.2 million for the third and each subsequent child. At the same time, if both parents serve, the additional assistance would not be doubled.

Support under the conditions specified in the draft law is also предусмотрed for the families of deceased, missing and captured military service members. Assigned payments would remain in place after discharge from service. If both parents or the only parent is serving, an adult relative who actually cares for the child could apply for the assistance with their consent.

In addition, for military service members’ families, they propose extending the application period to three years. However, there would be an important condition for receiving the payments: the recipient must reside permanently in Ukraine.

Will it be possible to use the “child” funds for housing

Another proposed change concerns housing. Parents would be able to use the unpaid portion of the basic assistance early to purchase or build housing, make a mortgage down payment or repay a housing loan. The money would be transferred without cash, and the child would necessarily receive an ownership share in the housing purchased with these funds.

What state assistance do parents receive now

Since January 1, 2026, a different system of support for families with children has been in effect in Ukraine.

The one-time assistance at the birth of the first and each subsequent child amounts to UAH 50,000. Separate monthly assistance for childcare until the child reaches one year of age is set at UAH 7,000, while under the “yeYasla” program, parents who have returned to work under the conditions established by law may receive UAH 8,000 per month.

The proposed assistance for the first child is six times higher than the current one-time payment, 12 times higher for the second child, and 24 times higher for the third. However, most of the amount is planned to be paid over a number of years.

How much the new initiative would cost the state budget amid the demographic crisis

The authors of the document justify the proposals to provide Ukrainian parents with enhanced financial support by the decline in the birth rate. According to data from the Ministry of Justice cited by them, 73,292 births were registered in Ukraine in the first half of 2026 — 16% fewer than during the same period in 2025 and almost twice fewer than in the first half of 2021. During the same six months, 259,853 deaths were registered.

MPs do not hide the fact that their program of financial assistance for young parents will require significant funds. According to the initiators’ calculations, total expenditures on the proposed payments in 2028 will amount to UAH 39.9 billion, of which UAH 32.4 billion will be additional expenses compared with the current system. In 2029, they estimate the total need at UAH 64.1 billion, while additional expenses will amount to UAH 56.6 billion.

The calculations assume 150,000 births per year, 15% of them in military families. No specific sources of additional funding have been identified. Given the high defense and social expenditures, ensuring payments over many years will become one of the key issues during consideration of the bill.

When will parents be able to receive money for the birth of a child

The lawmakers propose introducing new benefit amounts from January 1, 2028, for children born or adopted from that date onward, and beginning indexation in 2029. Children born in 2026–2027 will not be covered by the new payments.

However, it should be understood that as of November 18, 2026, Bill No. 16229 has not even been adopted at its first reading in parliament. Consideration by the committees, a vote in the plenary chamber and, if supported, the signing of the law by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy are still ahead.

The proposed amounts and conditions may change during this process. For now, young families remain subject to the current rules on state assistance to families with children.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN reported which payments related to childbirth and the birth of a child can be received and how to apply for them.