The European Union called on Russia to immediately cease the use of chemical weapons and return to full compliance with the relevant international convention. The EU also stated that it was ready to impose additional sanctions against those involved in their proliferation and use. This is stated in a November 18 statement by a spokesperson for the European External Action Service (EEAS), UNN reports.

Details

The statement notes that the findings of Ukraine's National Investigation into the large-scale and systematic use of riot control agents as chemical weapons on the front line point to the Russian Armed Forces as the perpetrators of these actions.

The findings (...) are clear: they point to the Russian Armed Forces as the perpetrators of these actions - the EU emphasized.

They also called on Moscow to immediately cease using chemical weapons and return to full compliance with the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The use of chemical weapons by anyone - state or non-state actors - anywhere, at any time and under any circumstances is absolutely unacceptable and constitutes a violation of international law - the statement said.

The EU stressed that every such case must be thoroughly investigated and those responsible must be held accountable. In addition, the European Union is ready to increase sanctions pressure.

The EU is ready to impose additional sanctions against those responsible - the European Union's foreign policy service stated.

The EU separately called on the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to urgently use its powers to identify those responsible for confirmed violations of the Convention.

It is our shared duty to ensure that those involved in all chemical attacks are identified and held accountable - the statement emphasized.

The European Union also praised the professionalism of the Ukrainian authorities during the investigation and reported that the OPCW had confirmed the methodology used to conduct it.

Ukraine has submitted to the States Parties to the Convention the results of its investigation into Russia’s use of chemical munitions