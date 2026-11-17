Ukraine has provided all States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention with the results of its national investigation into the use by Russian military personnel of the riot control agent CS near Illinka in the Dnipropetrovsk region on September 20, 2024. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Two independent laboratories designated by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed the presence of the substance. Ukrainian experts established the circumstances of the attack, the involvement of Russian military personnel, and the origin of the munition. In particular, the investigation found that such grenades are mass-produced at an enterprise belonging to Russia’s state defence-industrial complex, transferred to a military arsenal, and from there supplied to units at the front. The investigation is currently ongoing.

Overall, Ukraine has documented more than 14,000 cases in which Russia used special munitions containing hazardous chemical substances against the Security and Defence Forces. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that this directly violates the Convention, which prohibits the use of riot control agents as a method of warfare. The Ukrainian side conducted the investigation with expert support from the OPCW Technical Secretariat, which confirmed that the procedures complied with the organisation’s standards.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on the Organisation and the States Parties to establish an effective mechanism for identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice, including the organisers of production and supply. The ministry also calls for continuing Russia’s international isolation within the organisation and preventing its return to the OPCW Executive Council.

The EU has extended the sanctions mechanism concerning the use of chemical weapons until 2031