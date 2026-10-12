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The EU has extended the sanctions mechanism concerning the use of chemical weapons until 2031

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

The Council of the EU has extended the sanctions regime against chemical weapons until October 30, 2031. The restrictions cover 31 individuals and 6 organizations.

The EU has extended the sanctions mechanism concerning the use of chemical weapons until 2031

The Council of the EU has decided to extend for five years, until 30 October 2031, the sanctions regime against the proliferation and use of chemical weapons. This was reported by the press service of the Council of the EU, UNN writes.

This is the first time the sanctions regime has been extended for such a long period. The Council also decided to extend for one year, until 30 October 2027, the individual sanctions under this regime

the statement said.

Overall, the restrictive measures apply to 31 individuals and six entities. They are subject to an asset freeze, and the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of these individuals and entities is prohibited. In addition, individuals included on the sanctions list are subject to a ban on entering the EU.

The purpose of the sanctions regime is to contribute to the EU’s efforts to counter the proliferation and use of chemical weapons, as well as to support the implementation of the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction (CWC).

Background

On 22 March 2018, the European Council reaffirmed that the use of chemical weapons, including the use of any toxic chemicals as weapons under any circumstances, is wholly unacceptable, must be systematically and resolutely condemned, and poses a threat to the security of us all.

On 15 October 2018, the Council of the EU adopted the legal framework for introducing restrictive measures against the proliferation and use of chemical weapons. The EU is closely monitoring developments in this area and may decide at any time to extend the sanctions and amend the list of individuals and entities to which they apply.

On 3 July 2026, the Council of the EU decided to additionally impose restrictive measures on six Russian nationals involved in the development of chemical weapons, including epibatidine.

Britain imposed sanctions against those in Russia linked to chemical weapons over "Novichok" and epibatidine06.07.26, 15:05 • 3741 view

Olga Rozgon

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