Germany and Austria are stating that the Chinese-owned TikTok should come under European ownership to protect personal data, strengthen sovereignty and curb the "clearly visible threat posed by the platform to our democratic society." UNN reports this, citing Politico.

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A joint proposal by senior government officials from the two countries, published on Wednesday, November 18, emerged after U.S. President Donald Trump forced TikTok's operations into an American entity last year, with its original owner, Beijing-based ByteDance, owning approximately one-fifth of the shares in the new entity.

Trump's campaign, initially aimed at banning and later splitting up TikTok, cited national security concerns. Berlin and Vienna are now pursuing a similar course.

With 200 million users in the EU, TikTok is a "central player of significant importance for shaping opinion and social participation," German Media Minister Wolfram Weimer and Austria's State Secretary for Digitalization Alexander Pröll said in a joint statement.

The platform's role in elections is being investigated under the EU Digital Services Act (DSA), while regulators have fined the company for sending Europeans' data to China, in violation of privacy rules.

The EU has brought serious accusations against TikTok — the company faces a hefty fine

The ministers argue that TikTok is a "visible threat to our democratic society," and therefore "a fundamental solution must begin where the threat to Europe arises: with the Chinese parent company ByteDance, its alignment with Chinese interests and, consequently, the persistently unclear possibilities for the Chinese state to access the data of millions of European users."

The statement came ahead of a meeting of culture ministers to be held in Brussels on Thursday, November 19.

Weimer and Pröll called on other EU capitals to join their initiative, but did not specify how the new entity would operate.

Politico's parent company, Axel Springer, said it would support any initiative to bring TikTok under European control, in response to reports that the media conglomerate is seeking a stake in the social media platform.

TikTok did not respond to a request for comment.

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