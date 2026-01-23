$43.180.08
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 18833 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 31999 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 25972 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 22869 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 18749 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 18361 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 35761 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 16173 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 16617 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

TikTok remains in the US: 200 million users under investor control after deal completion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

ByteDance announced the completion of a deal to create the TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC. This will allow the app to avoid a complete ban in the United States, and the data of 200 million American users will be controlled by US investors.

TikTok remains in the US: 200 million users under investor control after deal completion

ByteDance has officially announced the completion of an agreement to establish the TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC, which will allow the app to avoid a complete ban in the United States. The new structure will ensure that the data of 200 million American users is stored under the control of US investors, putting an end to a years-long confrontation over national security. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Under the terms of the agreement, ByteDance will retain only 19.9% of the shares, while 80.1% will be transferred to American and global investors. Key players include cloud computing giant Oracle, the Silver Lake group, and Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MGX – each holding a 15% stake.

TikTok to strengthen age verification for users in the EU16.01.26, 18:22 • 4183 views

Oracle will act as a technical guarantor, ensuring the security of algorithms and protection against external interference in the application's digital infrastructure.

Trump thanks Xi Jinping for cooperation

President Donald Trump, who previously actively advocated for the sale or ban of the service, welcomed the finalization of the agreements. He noted that TikTok will now belong to a "group of great American patriots." Trump also expressed gratitude to Chinese leader Xi Jinping for approving the deal, which allowed avoiding the forced closure of the popular platform, which, according to the president, significantly helped him during his election campaign.

Federal Court of Canada overturns order to close TikTok offices22.01.26, 00:55 • 3170 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
US Elections
ByteDance
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States