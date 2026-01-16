TikTok to strengthen age verification for users in the EU

TikTok will begin rolling out new age detection technology in Europe in the coming weeks, as the ByteDance-owned platform faces regulatory pressure to better identify and remove accounts belonging to children under 13. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The new system, which has not been previously reported, is the result of a year-long pilot project in the UK. It analyzes profile information, posted videos, and behavioral signals to predict whether an account might belong to a minor. Accounts flagged by this technology will be reviewed by specialist moderators, rather than being automatically blocked, TikTok said.

The pilot project in the UK led to the removal of thousands of additional accounts registered by individuals under 13.

The launch comes as European authorities are scrutinizing how platforms verify user age under strict data protection rules, amid concerns that current approaches are either ineffective or too invasive.

TikTok stated that the new technology was developed specifically for Europe to comply with the region's regulatory requirements. During the system's development, the company collaborated with the Irish Data Protection Commission, the leading privacy regulator in the EU.

European users will be informed about the technology's launch.

