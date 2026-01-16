TikTok to strengthen age verification for users in the EU

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
01:20 PM • 9530 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
12:36 PM • 25583 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
12:29 PM • 24384 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
11:02 AM • 23773 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 23420 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
January 16, 08:50 AM • 22855 views
Ukraine has fuel reserves for 20+ days, imports continue, gas reserves also available - minister
Exclusive
January 16, 08:00 AM • 31536 views
How to find out if a person is on the TCC's "wanted list": lawyer's answerPhoto
January 16, 05:32 AM • 35781 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 27053 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 37220 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tymoshenko arrived at court for pre-trial detention hearingJanuary 16, 07:17 AM • 34611 views
Enemy again attacked Zhytomyr region: what is known about the consequencesJanuary 16, 07:54 AM • 26186 views
NABU has turned into a cheap PR agency - Tymoshenko in courtJanuary 16, 08:07 AM • 13156 views
TCC has no right to forcibly detain citizens - court rulingJanuary 16, 09:54 AM • 22643 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 13894 views
Publications
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhoto04:00 PM • 718 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 42386 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 74247 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 92213 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscopeJanuary 15, 08:08 AM • 101328 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Petr Pavel
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Germany
United States
Great Britain
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the cold10:34 AM • 13900 views
Pinterest unveiled its 2026 trend color palettePhotoJanuary 15, 04:22 PM • 22404 views
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinisJanuary 15, 07:20 AM • 34166 views
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 55085 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 88626 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Gold

TikTok to strengthen age verification for users in the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

TikTok is introducing new age detection technology in Europe. It analyzes profile information, videos, and behavioral signals to identify accounts that may belong to minors.

TikTok to strengthen age verification for users in the EU

TikTok will begin rolling out new age detection technology in Europe in the coming weeks, as the ByteDance-owned platform faces regulatory pressure to better identify and remove accounts belonging to children under 13. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The new system, which has not been previously reported, is the result of a year-long pilot project in the UK. It analyzes profile information, posted videos, and behavioral signals to predict whether an account might belong to a minor. Accounts flagged by this technology will be reviewed by specialist moderators, rather than being automatically blocked, TikTok said.

The pilot project in the UK led to the removal of thousands of additional accounts registered by individuals under 13.

TikTok's parent company plans to generate $50 billion in profit in 202519.12.25, 19:43 • 5263 views

The launch comes as European authorities are scrutinizing how platforms verify user age under strict data protection rules, amid concerns that current approaches are either ineffective or too invasive.

TikTok stated that the new technology was developed specifically for Europe to comply with the region's regulatory requirements. During the system's development, the company collaborated with the Irish Data Protection Commission, the leading privacy regulator in the EU.

European users will be informed about the technology's launch.

Poland demands investigation into TikTok disinformation calling for EU exit31.12.25, 01:34 • 13035 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Social network
ByteDance
Republic of Ireland
TikTok
Reuters
European Union
Great Britain