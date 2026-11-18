Photo: Backgrid

Actress Anne Hathaway has welcomed a new addition to her family. She was spotted with her newborn baby on the streets of New York, reports UNN, citing TMZ.

On Tuesday, the star of the film "The Devil Wears Prada" was spotted on the streets of New York: she was walking through the city with a newborn baby in a front-facing baby carrier. It was the actress's first public outing with the child.

Actress Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her third child

Anne looked very happy as she strolled through the city with a friend—they chatted, laughed, and at one point even stopped so her friend could take a few photos.

The actress is raising two sons, Jonathan and Jack, with her husband, Adam Shulman.