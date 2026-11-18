The international technology conference Slush 2026 is taking place in Helsinki on November 18–19. Ukraine is represented by 12 startups developing solutions for defense, business, medicine, logistics, and industry. They include a system for protecting autonomous vehicles from interceptor drones, generative artificial intelligence, a first-aid simulator, and environmentally friendly production technologies.

How participation in the conference enables Ukrainian companies to present their products to investors, find partners, and enter new markets, UNN reports.

Slush 2026: thousands of startups and investors in one place

Slush 2026 is taking place at the Messukeskus exhibition center. According to the organizers, around 12,000 participants are expected this year. These include 5,800 startups, 3,300 investors, more than 200 speakers, and over 25,000 business meetings.

The main slogan of the 2026 conference is Bet on Europe ("A Bet on Europe"). The focus is on artificial intelligence, robotics, deep tech—that is, technologies based on scientific research—and the development of European technology companies. At Slush, the emphasis is on direct contacts: startup founders can schedule meetings with investors, clients, and partners in advance. For Ukrainian teams developing amid a full-scale war, this is an opportunity to find capital for scaling up and entering foreign markets.

How the Ukrainian delegation to the international startup conference was formed

12 startups Twelve startups were selected for the Ukrainian national pavilion. A distinctive feature of the Ukrainian delegation is that the participants are showcasing not only software products. The developments presented include technologies for protecting autonomous systems, manufacturing solutions, medical simulators, and infrastructure projects.

The participation was organized by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ukrainian Startup Fund, Digital Ukraine, and StrategEast. Financial and organizational support was provided by the Ukraine-Moldova American Enterprise Fund and YEP Accelerator.

The selection criteria included registration and operations in Ukraine, establishment no earlier than 2016, a Seed or Series A stage, and readiness for international scaling. The teams received booths, conference access, and two tickets each; however, the program did not cover travel and accommodation expenses.

Finnish company Advicera Oy announced a separate selection of ten Ukrainian teams. They were promised participation in the conference and the opportunity to present their developments at the special Ukraine Friends Night 2026 event. This is a different program: without confirmation that the lists overlap, its participants cannot be added to the pavilion's 12 startups.

Two Ukrainians included in Slush 20 Under 20

In addition to the 12 companies, the organizers recognized two Ukrainians in the international Slush 20 Under 20 program for twenty technology talents under the age of 20.

The first is 19-year-old Sofia Lipkevych, who founded a school hackathon in Ukraine and later worked on the Tune Robotics project in Finland. Later, her work was connected with robotics research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in particular research into robots' spatial perception.

The second, 19-year-old Stepan Feduniak, is the co-founder and chief technology officer of the German startup InLoop Robotics, which creates robotic solutions for warehouse operations. The company is associated with the Y Combinator accelerator and is among the 100 participants in this year's Slush 100 competition.

The program's participants were invited to Helsinki from November 17 to 19, with meetings with investors, mentors, speakers, and technology journalists planned.

Which Ukrainian startups are participating in Slush 2026

At its pavilion, Ukraine presented 12 domestic startups, which showcased their developments to investors and the world at large.

Defense technologies and security solutions

Ukrainian BabAI presents an artificial intelligence-based system that detects interceptor drones and automatically performs evasive maneuvers. According to the Ukrainian Startup Fund, the technology is intended to protect autonomous machines—one example of the use of algorithms in the field of unmanned technologies.

Another Ukrainian participant in the conference, PIPES.one, operates at the intersection of industry and security. The company is developing mobile technologies for manufacturing large-diameter polymer pipes and modular protective shelters. Such solutions may be used in the restoration of civilian infrastructure, particularly where it is important to rapidly deploy production.

From content creation to airport digitalization: what Ukrainian AI can do

The Ukrainian IT team at me.develop studio presented Creagen—a digital space created for creative teams, where users can generate images, video, text, and voice. The platform brings together, in one service, the generative AI tools needed to create digital content.

The Obriy AI team offers AI agents for automating customer support, including the full cycle of handling inquiries. The development is intended to reduce the amount of routine work performed by operators, although service quality also depends on how the system is configured.

The Ukrainian startup Getpin is presenting Getpin.ai—an AI assistant and SaaS platform for automating local online marketing and SEO. The product is developed and advanced by a team of Ukrainian specialists, including Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Anatoliy Yarandin and Business Development Director Taras Tverdokhlib. The platform helps businesses with physical points of sale—shops, pharmacies, banks, restaurants, and gas stations—attract customers from online maps and search. Getpin.ai is aimed at small and medium-sized businesses, functioning as a virtual marketer in a messenger or through a web dashboard. The service also provides for managing tools via WhatsApp and Telegram. Its target audience is businesses that attract customers through their online presence.

The software development company INPUT SOFT, for its part, is demonstrating in the national pavilion how it digitalizes ground handling at airports. The SaaS platform covers resource planning, process organization, and invoicing.

Medicine and psychological assistance: digital tools for people

A Lviv-based development team led by Olesia Diachyshyn presented LifesaverSIM—a mobile game simulator and training platform for learning how to provide assistance for trauma and injuries. It is based on NATO and TCCC Committee standards and follows the MARCH algorithm (massive bleeding, airway, respiration, circulation, hypothermia). It is available for Ukrainian civilians to download on smartphones via the App Store and Google Play and is also integrated with the platforms and initiatives of the Defense Forces.

Pleso Therapy and Rozmova are represented in the mental health sector. The former provides online access to psychotherapy and is developing an AI companion to support clients between sessions. It was founded before the “full-scale war,” in 2021, by a team of four Ukrainians: Oleksandra Bondarieva, Anna Lissova, Oleksii Yakubenko, and Vitalii Marchenko. The service currently operates in Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and the United Kingdom.

Rozmova (Clearly in international markets) is a Ukrainian technology platform for finding verified psychotherapists and holding sessions online or offline. It was developed and launched in February 2022 by Ukrainian entrepreneurs Dmytro Marakhovskyi and Dmytro Kovalenko. The platform operates as a mental health marketplace connecting clients with psychologists, psychotherapists, and psychiatrists. The website and mobile application algorithms help quickly match a specialist to an individual request. The project officially launched in February 2022—literally two weeks before the beginning of russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Logistics, trade, and the environmental industry: what surprised Ukraine

A team of Ukrainian and Estonian entrepreneurs presented VanOnGo—an AI platform for coordinating deliveries, optimizing routes, dispatching, and managing mixed fleets. The platform functions as a digital operating system for managing the delivery of goods from warehouses or stores directly to customers’ doors. It is designed for companies of various sizes—from local retailers to large logistics operators. The platform was developed back in 2019. After the start of the full-scale invasion, the team opened free access to its technology to coordinate humanitarian transport in Ukraine.

Also in this niche, Ukraine presented Pickpad—an innovative order-collection automation system for cafés, restaurants, and retailers, founded by Ukrainian entrepreneur Yaroslav Tsyhanenko in 2024. It features automated order-collection stations for restaurants and retail businesses. The system uses sensors and machine learning and is designed to simplify the collection of goods and prepared orders in locations with high customer traffic.

Meanwhile, the industrial startup Z1RO Industries demonstrated its work on environmentally friendly packaging made from molded fiber. For production, the company proposes using local agricultural, forestry, and urban biomass residues. The company has Ukrainian roots but operates actively and is based in Europe, particularly in France. Its main goal is to offer brands a scalable alternative to single-use plastic and traditional wood pulp.

Will contacts at Slush 2026 turn into investments for Ukrainian startup founders?

Slush provides opportunities for negotiations with venture capital funds. The participating investors collectively manage assets worth trillions of euros. However, this is not a budget for investing in startups during the conference. As part of the Slush 100 competition, 100 companies were selected from more than 1,400 applications. Twenty semifinalists will pitch on the Startup Stage, and the winner will receive €500,000 without giving up an equity stake in the company.

According to a study by Slush Research and Dealroom, startups that attended Slush for the first time in 2022–2024 subsequently raised venture funding 3.5 times more often than comparable European companies that did not participate in the event. The study’s authors emphasize that these findings show a correlation but do not prove that the conference itself caused the companies to raise funds.

The Ukrainian teams’ final results will depend on whether the meetings develop into contracts, investment rounds, and long-term partnerships.

Legislation to be updated for innovation with the development of ecosystems and startups