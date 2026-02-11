$43.030.02
Legislation to be updated for innovation with the development of ecosystems and startups

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in principle draft law No. 13715 on the support and development of innovative activities, aimed at the development of innovative ecosystems. The document is intended to update the legal framework for supporting innovation, form a modern institutional model, and ensure cooperation between the state, business, science, and education.

Legislation to be updated for innovation with the development of ecosystems and startups

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis the draft law on the support and development of innovative activities (№13715), the parliament reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

The bill, as reported, is aimed at developing innovative ecosystems and startups, attracting investments, commercializing scientific developments, and strengthening the technological potential of Ukraine's economy.

As Serhiy Babak, head of the VR Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation, noted, the new law proposes:

  • to update the legal framework so that the state not only declares support for innovations but actually creates mechanisms – grants, tax incentives, participation in projects, innovation funds;
    • to form a modern institutional model, in particular, to determine who coordinates innovation policy (Ministry of Education and Science, Ministry of Economy, agencies, regional structures);
      • to ensure cooperation between the state, business, science, and education so that innovative ideas become products that create jobs and increase the competitiveness of the economy;
        • to make innovations part of the post-war recovery strategy, with an emphasis on safe, "green," and energy-efficient technologies.

          "In its recent report, the European Commission notes: the science intensity of Ukraine's GDP is 0.37%, compared to 2013 (0.7%), it has even decreased. At a time when the level of expenditure on innovation and research in EU countries is 2.22%, and the target indicator is 3%. Our strategic goal is to increase the science intensity of GDP," Babak noted.

          Julia Shramko

