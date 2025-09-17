$41.230.05
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
September 16, 03:22 PM
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
September 16, 02:08 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
September 16, 10:07 AM
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
September 16, 09:54 AM
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
September 16, 09:19 AM
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
September 16, 07:30 AM
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 7.3 billion for science and innovation in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

The Ukrainian government has allocated UAH 7.3 billion for the development of science and innovation in the draft State Budget-2026, which is almost three times more than in 2025. The funding will allow for the modernization of laboratories, support for researchers, and the launch of public-private partnership programs.

Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 7.3 billion for science and innovation in 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 7.3 billion in the draft State Budget 2026 for the development of science and innovation under the programs of the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine. This is almost three times or UAH 4.6 billion more than the 2025 level. This was reported by the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that this will allow for additional funding for the salaries of leading researchers, modernization of laboratories and equipment; increasing the areas of competitive funding for universities and scientific institutions, launching the first public-private partnership programs, strengthening international cooperation, initiating a change in the model of postgraduate training, etc.

New model of basic science funding

Based on the results of the state accreditation of universities and scientific institutions, unprecedented support of almost UAH 3 billion is provided for additional formula-based funding for the best universities and research institutes.

Research Centers of Excellence

Almost UAH 1 billion is planned to be allocated for the creation of Centers of Excellence in priority areas. They will have modern equipment, new spaces, carry out up to 30 projects annually, and attract approximately 6,000 students, postgraduate students, and scientists.

Grants and partnerships with business

More than UAH 900 million will be received by the National Research Foundation of Ukraine. These are also additional resources for presidential grants for young scientists and doctors of sciences, the amount of which has not been revised since 2009.

A separate block of funding is an experimental public-private partnership project: 20 projects on co-financing terms with business, UAH 5 million for each.

- the post says.

Support for young scientists and frontline regions

Separately, UAH 300 million has been allocated for competitive research:

  • 100 best university projects in frontline regions;
    • 100 projects by young scientists.

      The launch of a new format of support for postgraduate students in STEM fields is also envisaged. 100 places in physics, chemistry, and mathematics will become "project-based" - with significantly increased funding for salaries, materials, and participation in international conferences.

      Individual support for researchers

      It is planned to increase the amount of the President of Ukraine's awards for young scientists - from UAH 40,000 to 70 subsistence minimums. Funding is also provided for the Cabinet of Ministers' Award for Innovative Technologies and the large-scale program "National System of Researchers of Ukraine," which will provide individual support for 2,625 scientists, including young ones. The monthly scholarship for the best will be approximately UAH 10,000.

      Antarctic Program

      More than UAH 588 million is planned to be allocated for the operation of the Akademik Vernadsky Antarctic station and the Noosfera research vessel. This includes the modernization of laboratories, provision of expeditions, and fulfillment of Ukraine's international obligations.

      "Additional funding for science in 2026 is a systemic and comprehensive development program provided for by the MES Strategy. It covers support for researchers; investments in modern infrastructure; development of universities and scientific institutions; expansion of international cooperation; fulfillment of obligations in the field of global research. All these steps should ensure that Ukrainian science remains competitive, contributes to the country's defense capability and recovery, and forms the basis for its future," the agency said.

      Recall

      On September 15, the Government of Ukraine approved the draft State Budget for 2026, which provides for expenditures of UAH 4.8 trillion and revenues of UAH 2.826 trillion. The budget deficit is projected at 18.4% of GDP, and the need for external financing is UAH 2.079 trillion.

      In the state budget for 2026, expenditures for the National Academy of Medical Sciences, the Ministry of Energy, and the Ministry of Community Development increased significantly. At the same time, expenditures for the State Property Fund, the State Space Agency, and the Ministry of Defense were reduced.

      The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposes to increase the minimum pension by 234 hryvnias in the draft State Budget for 2026. An increase in the living wage by 9.9% to 3209 hryvnias is envisaged from January 1, 2026.

      According to the draft State Budget-2026, booking employees by enterprises will be possible with an average salary of UAH 21.6 thousand or more. Currently, this threshold is UAH 20 thousand, which is 2.5 minimum wages.

      In the draft budget for 2026, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than UAH 3.6 billion for the National Military Memorial Cemetery, which is three times more than in 2025. In total, almost UAH 18 billion is planned to be allocated for veteran policy.

      Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"16.09.25, 12:07 • 48928 views

      Vita Zelenetska

      EconomyPolitics
      Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
      Ukraine