Michael Buckner for Variety

Tom Holland and Zendaya are "putting down roots" in London — according to reports, the actors have purchased a five-bedroom mansion, paying more than $10 million, reports UNN, citing Page Six.

Details

According to the Daily Mail, the couple (both 30) purchased the property in a leafy area of the city for a price $987,000 below the asking price set by the seller.

According to the publication, the luxurious home is situated on a one-acre plot and has four reception rooms and four bathrooms.

The stars of the film "Spider-Man" got a good deal, purchasing a property measuring more than 5,000 square feet (approximately 465 sq. m) for $10.8 million.

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Holland already owns a four-bedroom Victorian townhouse in southwest London, which he reportedly purchased at the time for $3.2 million.

The house underwent an extensive two-year renovation, completed around 2023, after which Zendaya moved in.

According to Country & Town House magazine, the property is now valued at $5.9 million; planning documents show that the house has a gym, a cinema, and a "man cave" (a space for relaxation and hobbies).

The Marvel Cinematic Universe stars’ new purchase came several months after they privately celebrated their wedding with close friends and family at the Beaverbrook hotel in Surrey, England — as Page Six reported at the time.

Back in August, the couple, who have been together for a long time (and whose engagement became known in January 2025), held a private wedding celebration for friends and family — after secretly getting married.

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Holland and his co-star in "The Odyssey" avoid commenting directly on their marriage, although they do hint at the subject.

In June, during an interview with Esquire magazine, Holland was asked whether he had had to explain to his family the situation surrounding AI-generated photographs of their wedding.

"No, because they were all there," he replied.

At another point in the interview, the British actor spoke admiringly of his wife, noting: "Our profession can create very stressful situations, so it’s really wonderful to have a solid foundation in a relationship that will stand the test of time." The star of "Cherry" also called Zendaya his "person" and "best friend."

"When I’m with her, I feel the happiest," Holland said. "On top of that, I’ve never felt this supported and secure before. Period."

Zendaya and Holland met in 2017 on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming," and the first rumors of their romance emerged the following year.

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