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Zendaya is preparing a new film, details of which Hollywood is still keeping under wraps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Zendaya has landed the lead role in a new science-fiction film by Alex Garland. Filming is scheduled to begin in 2027.

Zendaya is preparing a new film, details of which Hollywood is still keeping under wraps

American actress Zendaya, known for the series "Euphoria" and the films "Dune" and "Spider-Man," has landed the lead role in a new science-fiction project by director Alex Garland. At the same time, details about the upcoming film have not yet been disclosed. TheWrap reports, writes UNN.

Details

The new film is being developed with the participation of A24, a film company known for its unusual and experimental projects.

According to the outlet, filming is scheduled to begin in 2027. However, the film's title, plot, and other cast members have not yet been announced.

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The project will be directed by Alex Garland, who worked on the films "Ex Machina," "Annihilation," and "Civil War."

For Zendaya, the new role will be another project in the science-fiction genre. The actress previously gained widespread popularity thanks to her role as Chani in the "Dune" film franchise.

The premiere date is currently unknown. The creators have also not said when they plan to present the first footage or trailer for the upcoming film.

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Stepan Haftko

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