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The "Spider-Man" star officiated his ex-wife's wedding – DiCaprio was among the guests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Tobey Maguire officiated the wedding of his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer in Hawaii. Among the approximately 200 guests were Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti.

The "Spider-Man" star officiated his ex-wife's wedding – DiCaprio was among the guests

Hollywood actor Tobey Maguire, known for his role as Spider-Man, unexpectedly officiated the wedding ceremony of his former wife, Jennifer Meyer, who married Jeffrey Ogunlesi, the heir to a wealthy family. Leonardo DiCaprio also attended the celebration with his girlfriend. TMZ reports, UNN writes.

Details

The wedding took place in Hawaii, at the luxurious Four Seasons resort on the island of Lanai. Among the guests were well-known actors, entrepreneurs, and show business figures.

What surprised the guests most was Maguire’s role. The actor did not simply come to congratulate his former wife; he personally officiated her marriage to another man.

Leonardo DiCaprio also found himself at the center of attention

Among the star-studded guests was 51-year-old Leonardo DiCaprio, who arrived with 28-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. Before the celebration, paparazzi photographed the couple relaxing on the beach.

Kate Hudson, Courteney Cox, and other celebrities also attended the wedding. According to media reports, around 200 people were invited to the ceremony.

Maguire and Meyer were previously married and have two children together. After their split, they remained on friendly terms, and the actor’s participation in his former wife’s new wedding became an unusual example of such a relationship in Hollywood.

McCartney criticized the choice of actor to play him in the new film about The Beatles; the reason for his dissatisfaction is strange15.10.26, 02:06 • 4080 views

Stepan Haftko

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