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McCartney criticized the choice of actor to play him in the new film about The Beatles; the reason for his dissatisfaction is strange

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Paul McCartney believes that Paul Mescal looks shorter than the other Beatles. The premiere of Sam Mendes’s four films is scheduled for April 2028.

McCartney criticized the choice of actor to play him in the new film about The Beatles; the reason for his dissatisfaction is strange

Legendary British musician Paul McCartney admitted that he has one complaint about the upcoming films about The Beatles, in which he will be played by actor Paul Mescal. The reason for his dissatisfaction was the lead actor's height. E! News reports this, citing the Good Hang podcast, writes UNN.

Details

The 84-year-old musician said that he contacted director Sam Mendes after seeing a photograph of the actors recreating the famous cover of the 1969 album Abbey Road.

McCartney thought that Mescal looked shorter than the other band members, although in fact, according to the musician, all four were approximately the same height, with the exception of Ringo Starr, who was slightly shorter.

The director had to reassure McCartney

Sam, I only need to tell you one thing. You know, Paul is a little on the short side

– the musician recalled telling the director.

Later, McCartney even messaged Mendes, reminding him of his requirement. However, the director explained that the difference in height was caused by the actors' positions while walking and sent another shot in which they all appeared to be the same height.

The musician explained that this issue had bothered him since the 2009 film "Nowhere Boy." At the time, his character was portrayed as significantly shorter and weaker than John Lennon, which McCartney considered implausible.

Sam Mendes's new film project will consist of 4 separate films about the members of The Beatles. John Lennon will be played by Harris Dickinson, Ringo Starr by Barry Keoghan, and George Harrison by Joseph Quinn. The premiere is scheduled for April 2028.

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Stepan Haftko

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