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Hollywood star Billy Crystal revealed what he found among the ruins of his home after a massive fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The fire destroyed Billy Crystal’s home in Los Angeles. Finding the stone became a symbol for the actor, who created the play “860.”

Hollywood star Billy Crystal revealed what he found among the ruins of his home after a massive fire

78-year-old American actor Billy Crystal, known for the films "When Harry Met Sally" and "Analyze This," spoke about an unusual find among the ruins of his home, which was destroyed by the massive wildfires in Los Angeles. The actor revealed this in an exclusive interview with People, reports UNN.

Details

Crystal and his wife Janice lived in their home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood for more than 45 years. The couple purchased the property in 1979 and raised two daughters there. In January 2025, a fire completely destroyed their home.

When the family returned to the burned-out site, the actor's younger daughter found a stone from the garden among the debris, with the word "Laughter" carved into it. This discovery became a special symbol for Crystal, helping him cope with the loss.

The actor turned a personal tragedy into a theatrical production

The story of the destroyed home became the basis for Crystal's new one-man show, titled "860"—after the number of his former home. The production is scheduled to premiere on October 21 at New York's Imperial Theatre.

In the show, the actor will speak not only about the fire, but also about his family, his decades-long career, friendship, and the ability to find the strength to move forward after difficult life experiences.

Crystal also said that he and his wife plan to rebuild the house on the same site. According to the actor, his new production is dedicated above all to resilience, love, and the support of loved ones.

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