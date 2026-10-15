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Brad Pitt went on a romantic date in Paris and surprised everyone with his appearance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attended a James Blake concert in Paris. The couple's unusual outfits attracted the attention of photographers.

Brad Pitt went on a romantic date in Paris and surprised everyone with his appearance

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt was spotted with his partner, Ines de Ramon, during an evening outing in Paris. The couple attended a concert by British musician James Blake and attracted attention with their unusual outfits. TMZ reports, as UNN writes.

Details

The 62-year-old actor and his companion were photographed as they were leaving the Le Grand Rex concert venue in the French capital.

For their date, the couple chose bright outfits that noticeably differed from their usual attire for social events. Their style became the main subject of the American tabloid's report.

The actor's personal life has once again attracted attention

Pitt and Ines de Ramon have been in a relationship for several years. Despite the actor's worldwide fame, the couple rarely speaks publicly about their private life.

Angelina Jolie revealed the main rule in raising her 6 children with Brad Pitt11.09.26, 03:05 • 52287 views

Their joint outing took place amid Pitt's ongoing legal disputes with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over their French wine business.

At the same time, during the date in Paris, the actor apparently decided to take his mind off the legal conflicts and spend the evening with his partner.

Another child of Jolie and Pitt has dropped father's surname29.09.26, 16:55 • 86938 views

Stepan Haftko

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