Tom Holland could earn over $100 million for the new "Spider-Man"

Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures

British actor Tom Holland is expected to earn more than $100 million for the lead role in Sony and Marvel’s global hit "Spider-Man: Brand New Day," UNN writes, citing The Wrap.

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This enormous payday, the publication writes, places him in the rare category of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors and is already being added to his fee for his other 2026 global hit, "The Odyssey."

According to three people familiar with Holland’s deal, the actor received a base salary of at least $20 million upfront — $10 million more than for his previous work on "Spider-Man" — with the potential to earn more than $100 million including bonuses, as "Brand New Day" approaches a final worldwide box-office gross of more than $2 billion.

Even more notably, Holland’s bonus is uncapped, so there is no ceiling on his final earnings, one of the sources added. "Spider-Man" surpassed the $2 billion mark at the worldwide box office this weekend, and it is only in its third week of release.

"He will earn at least" $100 million, the person said, declining to specify how high the amount could be.

"Spider-Man" grossed $2 billion in 18 days and set a new record