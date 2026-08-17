"Spider-Man" grossed $2 billion in 18 days and set a new record

The film "Spider-Man: A New Day" surpassed the $2 billion mark in worldwide box office receipts during its third weekend in theaters, grossing $70 million in cinemas across the United States and Canada. The Associated Press reports, writes UNN.

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The film's total North American gross reached $785.8 million, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film in the history of the local box office. The movie earned another $1.2 billion in international markets.

Thus, "Spider-Man: A New Day" became only the eighth film in history to surpass the $2 billion mark without adjusting for inflation. It took the film approximately 18 days to do so.

"Spider-Man" was surpassed only by "Avengers"

Only "Avengers: Endgame" reached $2 billion faster than the new film, hitting the mark in 11 days in 2019.

New "Spider-Man" scores a stunning debut in its first weekend

Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" remains in second place in the U.S. box office rankings. During its fifth weekend, the film earned $23.2 million, bringing its domestic gross to $504.7 million and its worldwide total to more than $1.2 billion.

The film "The End of Oak Street" came in third, opening with $21 million in the United States and Canada. In fourth place was "Paw Patrol: Dinosaur Movie," with $20.5 million.

Overall, the summer box office in the United States and Canada generated more than $4.2 billion, approximately 5.7% more than during the same period in 2019.

New "Spider-Man" set box-office record for opening week