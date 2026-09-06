Now the KGB and GRU will be expecting Ukrainian drones at their offices — European Commissioner

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is constantly raising the level of escalation and has personally transferred the war to the territory of the Russian Federation. European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius stated this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

This post was a comment on a Russian drone hitting an SBU building in Kyiv.

Putin has brought the war back to Russia: he escalates the situation, and then Ukrainians respond with mirror measures. This is how Putin destroyed most of the oil refineries in Russia, lost international flights, and now the KGB and GRU will wait for a Ukrainian drone to fly into their offices - Kubilius suggested.

We would like to remind you

On September 4, a Russian drone hit the central SBU building on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv. The unmanned aerial vehicle was directed straight into the office of the head of the security service in that building.

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