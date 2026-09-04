Russian strike on the office of SBU chief Poklad — what is known about the condition of the security service chief

As a result of russia’s targeted attack on the building of the Security Service of Ukraine, the head of the special service, Oleksandr Poklad, was not injured. The SBU reported this and added that the Russians would receive a painful response, reports UNN.

Today, the enemy struck the building of the SBU Central Directorate. The drone was deliberately directed at the office of Security Service head Oleksandr Poklad. But the Russians did not achieve their goal — the SBU chief was not injured — the statement said.

The SBU assured that the damaged building would definitely be restored. And the Russians would receive a painful response to their strikes — more special operations, uncovered agent networks, and destroyed enemies.

We would add

As Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, as a result of russia’s attack, the number of injured people in the capital’s Shevchenkivskyi district rose to 12.

There are currently 12 injured people in the capital’s Shevchenkivskyi district. 9 wounded people are being treated in inpatient departments of city hospitals. Two of them are in serious condition — the mayor reported.

Zelenskyy and the SBU chief determined the geography of the response to Russian strikes

To remind you

A Russian drone hit the SBU’s central building on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this and added that the drone had been directed straight at the office of the SBU chief in this building.