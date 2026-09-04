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Zelenskyy and the SBU chief determined the geography of the response to Russian strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

Zelenskyy discussed preparations for a response to Russian strikes with SBU Head Oleksandr Poklad. The timing of the attack will be chosen to achieve a result.

Zelenskyy and the SBU chief determined the geography of the response to Russian strikes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the response to Russian strikes and the geography of the response with SBU Chief Oleksandr Poklad, reports UNN.

A report by SBU Chief Oleksandr Poklad on preparing our active actions in response to Russian strikes. The geography of the response has been determined. The time will be chosen so that there is a result. Glory to Ukraine! 

- Zelenskyy said.

Background

A Russian drone hit the SBU’s central building on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv. As President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, the drone was directed straight at the office of the SBU chief in this building.

Moscow launched a strike during the restoration of peace efforts — the Foreign Ministry reacted to the attack on the SBU building04.09.26, 17:39 • 868 views

Antonina Tumanova

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