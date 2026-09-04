Moscow launched a strike during the restoration of peace efforts — the Foreign Ministry reacted to the attack on the SBU building

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reacted to the Russian strike on the building of the Security Service of Ukraine and stressed that Moscow launched this strike precisely as peace efforts were being resumed, demonstrating its true rejection of diplomacy, UNN reports.

The Russian strike on the SBU's central building is a serious escalation that requires decisive responses. Moscow launched this strike precisely as peace efforts were being resumed, demonstrating its true rejection of diplomacy - Sybiha stated.

The minister added that the UNESCO World Heritage Site—the Saint Sophia Cathedral—was also under threat in the immediate vicinity.

We call on international partners to firmly condemn these actions and increase pressure on Putin's regime. We also call on UNESCO to respond decisively and step up efforts to protect Ukraine's cultural heritage, which is under threat - the Foreign Minister concluded.

As a reminder

A Russian drone struck the SBU's central building on Volodymyrska Street in Kyiv. As reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the drone was directed straight at the office of the SBU head in this building.