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Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 167 drones - how many were shot down and where there were hits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Russia launched ballistic missiles and 167 drones; 128 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed. The Russian strikes caused fatalities.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 167 drones - how many were shot down and where there were hits

russia launched ballistic missiles and 167 drones at Ukraine during the night of September 5, up to half of them jet-powered. A total of 128 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down or suppressed. There were missile and drone strikes, but some did not reach their targets. UNN reports this, citing data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What russia attacked with and from where

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of September 5 (since 6:00 p.m. on September 4), the enemy attacked with Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from russia’s Rostov and Voronezh regions, as well as with 167 Shahed-type attack UAVs (about half of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones from the following directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Kursk, the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk, and Hvardiiske – the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

How many were shot down

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces had shot down/suppressed 128 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera drones, and drones of other types. Missile and enemy attack UAV strikes were recorded at 23 locations, as well as the fall of downed drones (debris) at 1 location. In addition, some enemy weapons did not reach their targets; information about them is being clarified

- the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The attack is ongoing; enemy UAVs are present in the airspace.

Where strikes were recorded

Kyiv region. According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on September 5, the russians once again launched a massive attack on the Kyiv region, injuring 2 people. The consequences were recorded in three districts:

  • in Bucha district, a warehouse building caught fire. During the firefighting operation, the enemy launched a repeated strike on a nearby warehouse building;
    • in Boryspil, a strike caused a fire and partially destroyed a nine-story residential building. The roof caught fire, and the structures of the ninth floor were destroyed. 2 people were injured, and rescuers evacuated 15 residents. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided people with the necessary assistance;
      • in Obukhiv district, rescuers extinguished fires in ecosystems caused by falling debris from russian drones.

        The cleanup of the consequences of the attack is ongoing.

        Dnipropetrovsk region. 4 people were killed and another 6 were injured as a result of russian attacks in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the State Emergency Service reported on September 5. The consequences were recorded in four districts:

        • in Kamianske district, the russians attacked an industrial enterprise. 4 people were killed and another 5 were injured;
          • in Nikopol district, a 62-year-old man was injured. Private homes and an apartment building were damaged;
            • the Synelnykove and Pavlohrad districts were also attacked - an enterprise was damaged. 

              Rescuers extinguished all fires caused by the shelling.

              Mykolaiv. As noted by the State Emergency Service on September 5, 2 people were injured in Mykolaiv as a result of russian attacks. On September 4 and during the night of September 5, russian forces repeatedly attacked one of the city’s shopping centers with drones. According to reports on social media, it was preliminarily identified as "Epicentr".

              According to the State Emergency Service, the strikes damaged the shopping areas and caused fires. Those injured included a 72-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl.

              Rescuers worked under the constant threat of repeated strikes. Because of the danger, personnel were repeatedly withdrawn to a safe distance. As soon as the situation allowed, rescuers returned to dealing with the consequences of the attack. Once again, this was a civilian infrastructure facility - a place where ordinary people had still been coming just yesterday, the State Emergency Service emphasized.

              Zaporizhzhia. Explosions were heard in the Zaporizhzhia region from the morning of September 5. Former Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov reported that the enemy was attacking Zaporizhzhia, with fires breaking out in different districts of the city. A private house was destroyed. russian drones struck a parking lot and non-residential buildings. No information about casualties had been received at that time. 

              Sumy. According to Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, on September 5, the enemy continues to strike infrastructure facilities in the city. Almost at midnight, a fiber-optic FPV drone strike was recorded at one of the shopping centers. The strike caused a fire, which was promptly extinguished. There were no casualties. Information about the consequences is being clarified.

              Photo: t.me/serhii_kryvosheienko
              Photo: t.me/serhii_kryvosheienko

              The alarm sounded during the night of September 5 in other regions as well, reaching as far as Ukraine’s western regions. In particular, in Rivne Oblast.

              Julia Shramko

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