After prolonged blackout: IAEA announced ceasefire to repair line to occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on September 5 that a local ceasefire had taken effect to repair the power lines needed to operate the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. This followed another prolonged outage, UNN writes.

Another IAEA-mediated local ceasefire has taken effect to enable the repair of the power lines needed to restore off-site electricity supplies to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant following a prolonged outage - IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reported on September 5.

"Under the terms of the temporary ceasefire around the damaged power line, Ukrainian technical specialists will begin repairing the power line later today (September 5) after the area has been cleared of mines," Director General Grossi said. He added that "both sides have been constructively cooperating with the IAEA for the sake of nuclear safety."

It is noted that "the IAEA team will monitor the repair work during the ceasefire, the seventh negotiated by Director General Grossi as part of measures to prevent a nuclear accident during the conflict."

When the outage occurred

The IAEA indicated that, due to military activity on the northern bank of the Dnipro River, the plant lost its connection on August 20 to the only remaining power line — the 330-kilovolt Ferosplavna-1. "Since then, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has been using emergency diesel generators to cool its six reactors and spent fuel pools," the statement said.

The 27th blackout occurred at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Energoatom reports

What the threat is

"The plant's diesel fuel reserves are now running out, and the plant could lose all power within a few days if off-site electricity supplies are not restored or if additional fuel reserves cannot be transported to the site, which is located in an active combat zone," the IAEA stressed.

The occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP has been operating solely on generators for more than a week – IAEA