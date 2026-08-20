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The 27th blackout occurred at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Energoatom reports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost external power for the sixteenth time this year. Backup generators supported critical systems, but their frequent use wears out the equipment.

The 27th blackout occurred at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Energoatom reports

The temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has experienced its 27th blackout, Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

27th blackout at the ZNPP. The temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant lost its external power supply for the fifteenth time this year: backup diesel generators switched on automatically, ensuring the operation of critical safety systems

- Energoatom reported.

As Energoatom chief Pavlo Kovtoniuk emphasized, regular blackouts at the ZNPP wear out equipment and increase safety risks. Frequent activation of diesel generators leads to faster equipment degradation.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP has experienced 26 blackouts since the start of the invasion; frequent power outages are wearing down equipment, Energoatom says13.08.26, 12:53 • 2918 views

"The latest blackout once again confirms that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant remains fragile. The risks to nuclear and radiation safety are increasing under the influence of incompetent Russian "managers." The only guarantee of the plant's safe operation is the de-occupation of the ZNPP and its return to Ukraine's full control and that of its sole legitimate operator — JSC "NAEK "Energoatom"" — the company emphasized.

Julia Shramko

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