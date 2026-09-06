NATO allies gathered near Iceland to practice hunting Russian submarines. For the first time in the long history of these exercises, no American ship or aircraft joined them. Politico reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that German reconnaissance aircraft, Canadian warships and Belgian fighter jets were involved in the exercises. At the same time, for the first time since the start of these annual maneuvers, known as "Northern Viking," no American ship or aircraft joined the drills.

The NATO forces, led by a French commander, aimed to prove to themselves and Moscow that they could defend the continent without American leadership — the article says.

The authors point out that just two years ago, these exercises were conducted by two U.S. Navy amphibious assault ships full of Marines and aircraft. But since most of them are in the Middle East and the Caribbean, the North Atlantic now has mostly Canadian and European ships.

Recall

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not seek to attack NATO territory.

NATO will not tolerate hybrid actions against Alliance members – Whitaker considers the incident in Leipzig “particularly troubling”