Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first time

Crisp, piquant, or spicy? UNN has put together a top 5 list of recipes for homemade cucumber preserves that can be prepared for the winter.

Which cucumbers are best for preserving

For homemade preserves, it is best to use young, slightly underripe cucumbers. They have a more delicate texture and are well suited for pickling. Cucumbers for preserving are classified by size: the smallest, 3–5 cm long, are called picules, fruits 5–9 cm long are gherkins, and cucumbers from 9 to 12 cm are considered pickling cucumbers. It is advisable to process harvested cucumbers as quickly as possible. Before preserving, they should be sorted, damaged or soft fruits removed, and the cucumbers arranged by size. It is better not to mix large and small cucumbers in the same jar. The first harvest from the plant can also be used for preserves, as such cucumbers are particularly well suited for home canning.

Top 5 best recipes for canned cucumbers

Classic pickled cucumbers

Ingredients:

water - 1 l;

salt - 2 tbsp.;

sugar - 2 tbsp.;

6% vinegar - 2 tbsp. or approximately 1.5 tbsp. of 9% vinegar;

cucumbers - the amount depends on the volume of the jars;

dill - 1–2 umbrellas;

garlic - 2-3 cloves;

horseradish - a piece of root or 1 leaf;

black peppercorns - several;

currant or cherry leaves - optional.

Preparation

Wash the cucumbers well and leave them in cold water for 3–4 hours.

Place some of the dill, garlic, horseradish, and pepper on the bottom of the prepared jars.

Fill the jars with cucumbers, arranging them as tightly as possible.

Pour boiling water over the cucumbers, cover with lids, and leave for approximately 10 minutes.

Pour the water into a saucepan, add the salt and sugar, and bring to a boil.

Finally, pour in the vinegar.

Pour the hot marinade over the cucumbers, filling the jars to the very top.

Close the jars with lids, leave them to cool, and then transfer them to a cool, dark place.

Cucumbers with garlic

Ingredients:

cucumbers - 1 kg;

water - 500 ml;

sugar - 100 g;

salt - 1 tbsp.;

9% vinegar - 100 ml;

garlic - 3 cloves.

Preparation

Pour the water into a saucepan and add the sugar, salt, and vinegar.

Bring the mixture to a boil, then leave it to cool.

Place the cucumbers and garlic in a sterilized jar.

Pour the cooled marinade over the contents and cover with a sterilized lid.

Place a towel on the bottom of a large saucepan, put the jar inside, and pour in water up to the jar’s shoulders.

Once the water boils, sterilize the jar for 10–15 minutes.

Remove the jar, screw on the lid, wrap it, and leave it until completely cool.

Cucumbers with mustard

Ingredients:

cucumbers -1.5–2 kg;

water - 2 l;

dill umbrellas - 1-2 pcs.;

oak leaves - 1-2 pcs.;

cherry leaves - 2 pcs.;

horseradish leaves - 1-2 pcs.;

bay leaves - 2-3 pcs.;

black peppercorns - 5-7 pcs.;

garlic - 3 cloves;

cloves - to taste;

chili pepper - 1 pc.;

salt - 4 tbsp.;

mustard - 2 tbsp.

Preparation

Place the dill, oak, cherry, and horseradish leaves, bay leaves, pepper, and cloves on the bottom of a three-liter jar.

Add the garlic and hot pepper, then fill the jar with cucumbers.

Pour the water into a saucepan, add the salt, and boil until completely dissolved.

Pour the hot brine over the cucumbers, cover the jar with a lid, and leave it to cool at room temperature.

After two days, add the mustard, close the jar, and shake it well. Leave it for another 6 hours.

Pour the brine into a saucepan and boil for approximately 5 minutes.

Pour it over the cucumbers again.

Screw the lids onto the jars.

Cucumbers with garlic in an oil marinade

Ingredients:

cucumbers - 4 kg;

sugar - 1 cup;

9% vinegar - 1 cup;

oil - 1 cup;

ground black pepper - 1 tbsp.;

salt - 2 tbsp.;

garlic - 3 heads.

Preparation

Wash the cucumbers and cut off the ends.

Cut each cucumber lengthwise into four pieces.

Grate or finely chop the garlic.

Separately mix the sugar, vinegar, oil, salt, and pepper. The marinade does not need to be boiled.

Combine the cucumbers with the garlic and marinade.

Leave the mixture in a cold place for at least 7 hours, preferably overnight.

Arrange the cucumbers in jars and pour over the liquid that has formed.

Sterilize the jars for 10 minutes and seal them.

Spicy sweet-and-sour cucumbers with sesame

Ingredients:

cucumbers - 2.5 kg;

non-iodized salt - 2.5 tbsp.;

sugar - 3.5 tbsp.;

sesame seeds - 70 g;

garlic - 7 cloves;

red hot peppers - 3 pcs.;

sweet paprika - 2 tbsp.;

odorless oil - 10 tbsp.;

soy sauce - 2 tbsp.;

essence of vinegar - 1 tsp.

Preparation

Wash the cucumbers, pat them dry, cut off the ends, and cut them into sticks approximately 5 mm thick and up to 2.5 cm long.

Add salt, mix, and leave for 40 minutes–1 hour. Stir from time to time.

Squeeze the cucumbers well and transfer them to another container.

Toast the sesame seeds in a dry frying pan.

Chop the garlic and add it to the cucumbers.

Crush the hot pepper or cut it into thin rings.

Add the pepper, sesame seeds, paprika, soy sauce, and sugar to the cucumbers.

Pour in the vinegar essence and mix everything.

Heat the oil until very hot and immediately pour it over the cucumbers, then mix again.

Some can be set aside for consumption without sterilization—it should be kept in the refrigerator.

Distribute the rest among sterilized jars, cover with lids, and sterilize for 30 minutes after the water comes to a boil, for 0.5-liter jars.

Seal the jars and store them in a cellar or pantry.

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