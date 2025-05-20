What to cook with cucumbers: 5 ideas for every day

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 3122 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 23826 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
07:47 AM • 30953 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 127202 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 86502 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 150926 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 108849 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264395 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 129798 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 355449 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
5.8m/s
55%
744mm
Popular news

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

May 20, 05:24 AM • 14747 views

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 38731 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 54925 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

06:47 AM • 34441 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 64753 views
Publications

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 23826 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 127202 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 120517 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 146046 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264395 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Fiala

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Spain

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 65070 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 65354 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 63189 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 147682 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 150594 views
Actual

The Washington Post

F-16 Fighting Falcon

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Telegram

Shahed-136

What to cook with cucumbers: 5 ideas for every day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Spring is the time to cook with cucumbers! The article features 5 recipes: sour cream salad, caprese, cream cheese sandwiches, tabbouleh, and a simple cucumber sandwich.

What to cook with cucumbers: 5 ideas for every day

Spring is the time when more fresh vegetables, including cucumbers, appear in the kitchen. They are crunchy, juicy and go well with various ingredients. Cucumber dishes are refreshing, do not overload the body and are quick to prepare - exactly what you need in spring, when you want lightness and simplicity.

UNN has collected five recipes with cucumbers.

Cucumber salad with sour cream and dill

Ingredients

  • 1 kg of cucumbers;
    • 1/4 cup sour cream;
      • 1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar;
        • 1 tablespoon of olive oil;
          • 1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard;
            • 1 red onion;
              • 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill;
                • salt to taste;
                  • ground black pepper to taste;

                    Method of preparation

                    Step 1

                    Thinly slice the cucumbers. Then transfer them to a colander, salt and leave for 30 minutes to let them juice.

                    Step 2

                    In a separate bowl, mix sour cream, vinegar, oil, mustard, salt and pepper.

                    Step 3

                    After the cucumbers have drained, pat them dry with a paper towel. Thinly slice the onion and add to the cucumbers. Add the sour cream dressing and mix well.

                    How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks19.05.25, 13:11 • 145655 views

                    Caprese salad with cucumbers

                    Ingredients

                    • 0.5 kg of tomatoes;
                      • 200 g of mozzarella cheese;
                        • 3 cucumbers;
                          • olive oil;
                            • balsamic vinegar;
                              • salt to taste;
                                • ground black pepper to taste;
                                  • fresh basil;

                                    Method of preparation

                                    Step 1

                                    Slice the tomatoes, cucumbers and cheese.

                                    Step 2

                                    Place the tomato slices on a plate, and top with mozzarella and cucumbers. Drizzle with olive oil and vinegar, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Garnish with fresh basil.

                                    A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts17.05.25, 18:00 • 148646 views

                                    Sandwiches with tomatoes and creamy cucumber sauce

                                    Ingredients

                                    • 200 g of cream cheese;
                                      • 2 cucumbers;
                                        • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion;
                                          • 2 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill;
                                            • 2 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh mint;
                                              • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice;
                                                • 1 teaspoon of white wine vinegar;
                                                  • salt to taste;
                                                    • ground black pepper to taste;
                                                      • 6 slices of bread;
                                                        • 700-800 g of fresh tomatoes;
                                                          • 2 tablespoons of olive oil;
                                                            • green onion.

                                                              Method of preparation

                                                              Step 1

                                                              Mix cream cheese, finely chopped cucumbers, red onion, dill, mint, lemon juice, vinegar, salt and pepper.

                                                              Step 2

                                                              Toast the bread and spread each slice with cucumber mixture. Top with 2-3 slices of tomato and drizzle each with 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Read also:

                                                              How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes 14.05.25, 12:18 • 94702 views

                                                              Tabbouleh

                                                              Ingredients

                                                              • 3/4 cup bulgur;
                                                                • 3/4 cup boiling water;
                                                                  • 2 bunches of parsley;
                                                                    • 1/2 cup finely chopped mint;
                                                                      • 4 onions;
                                                                        • 1 tomato;
                                                                          • 2 cucumbers;
                                                                            • 1/4 cup lemon juice;
                                                                              • 2 tbsp olive oil;
                                                                                • 1 clove of garlic;
                                                                                  • 1/2 tsp ground cumin;
                                                                                    • salt to taste;
                                                                                      • ground black pepper to taste.

                                                                                        Method of preparation

                                                                                        Step 1

                                                                                        Pour boiling water over the bulgur, cover and let stand for 1 hour.

                                                                                        Step 2

                                                                                        In a large bowl, mix finely chopped parsley, mint, green onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and bulgur.

                                                                                        Step 3

                                                                                        Mix lemon juice, oil, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. Pour the dressing over the bulgur mixture and mix gently. 

                                                                                        Young Potato Season: 3 Delicious Recipes to Try12.05.25, 15:29 • 11622 views

                                                                                        Cucumber sandwich

                                                                                        Ingredients

                                                                                        • 100 g of cream cheese;
                                                                                          • 1 tablespoon of Greek yogurt;
                                                                                            • 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh green onion;
                                                                                              • 1 tablespoon of chopped fresh dill;
                                                                                                • ground black pepper to taste;
                                                                                                  • 2 slices of whole grain bread;
                                                                                                    • ⅓ cup thinly sliced cucumber.

                                                                                                      Method of preparation

                                                                                                      Step 1

                                                                                                      Mix cream cheese, yogurt, green onion, dill and pepper until smooth.

                                                                                                      Step 2

                                                                                                      Spread each slice of bread with the prepared mixture.  

                                                                                                      Step 3

                                                                                                      Top with cucumber slices, then top with the other slice of bread, cream cheese side down. Cut the sandwich in half.

                                                                                                      What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes10.05.25, 09:30 • 97360 views

                                                                                                      Alina Volianska

                                                                                                      Alina Volianska

                                                                                                      Life hackCulinary
                                                                                                      Brent
                                                                                                      $65.19
                                                                                                      Bitcoin
                                                                                                      $105,207.70
                                                                                                      S&P 500
                                                                                                      $5,957.61
                                                                                                      Tesla
                                                                                                      $341.13
                                                                                                      Газ TTF
                                                                                                      $36.27
                                                                                                      Золото
                                                                                                      $3,243.60
                                                                                                      Ethereum
                                                                                                      $2,512.45