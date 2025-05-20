What to cook with cucumbers: 5 ideas for every day

Spring is the time when more fresh vegetables, including cucumbers, appear in the kitchen. They are crunchy, juicy and go well with various ingredients. Cucumber dishes are refreshing, do not overload the body and are quick to prepare - exactly what you need in spring, when you want lightness and simplicity.

UNN has collected five recipes with cucumbers.

Cucumber salad with sour cream and dill

Ingredients

1 kg of cucumbers;

1/4 cup sour cream;

1 tablespoon of apple cider vinegar;

1 tablespoon of olive oil;

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard;

1 red onion;

1/4 cup chopped fresh dill;

salt to taste;

ground black pepper to taste;

Method of preparation

Step 1

Thinly slice the cucumbers. Then transfer them to a colander, salt and leave for 30 minutes to let them juice.

Step 2

In a separate bowl, mix sour cream, vinegar, oil, mustard, salt and pepper.

Step 3

After the cucumbers have drained, pat them dry with a paper towel. Thinly slice the onion and add to the cucumbers. Add the sour cream dressing and mix well.

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

Caprese salad with cucumbers

Ingredients

0.5 kg of tomatoes;

200 g of mozzarella cheese;

3 cucumbers;

olive oil;

balsamic vinegar;

salt to taste;

ground black pepper to taste;

fresh basil;

Method of preparation

Step 1

Slice the tomatoes, cucumbers and cheese.

Step 2

Place the tomato slices on a plate, and top with mozzarella and cucumbers. Drizzle with olive oil and vinegar, sprinkle with salt and pepper. Garnish with fresh basil.

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

Sandwiches with tomatoes and creamy cucumber sauce

Ingredients

200 g of cream cheese;

2 cucumbers;

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion;

2 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh dill;

2 1/2 teaspoons chopped fresh mint;

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice;

1 teaspoon of white wine vinegar;

salt to taste;

ground black pepper to taste;

6 slices of bread;

700-800 g of fresh tomatoes;

2 tablespoons of olive oil;

green onion.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Mix cream cheese, finely chopped cucumbers, red onion, dill, mint, lemon juice, vinegar, salt and pepper.

Step 2

Toast the bread and spread each slice with cucumber mixture. Top with 2-3 slices of tomato and drizzle each with 1 teaspoon of olive oil. Read also:

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

Tabbouleh

Ingredients

3/4 cup bulgur;

3/4 cup boiling water;

2 bunches of parsley;

1/2 cup finely chopped mint;

4 onions;

1 tomato;

2 cucumbers;

1/4 cup lemon juice;

2 tbsp olive oil;

1 clove of garlic;

1/2 tsp ground cumin;

salt to taste;

ground black pepper to taste.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Pour boiling water over the bulgur, cover and let stand for 1 hour.

Step 2

In a large bowl, mix finely chopped parsley, mint, green onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and bulgur.

Step 3

Mix lemon juice, oil, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. Pour the dressing over the bulgur mixture and mix gently.

Young Potato Season: 3 Delicious Recipes to Try

Cucumber sandwich

Ingredients

100 g of cream cheese;

1 tablespoon of Greek yogurt;

1 tablespoon of chopped fresh green onion;

1 tablespoon of chopped fresh dill;

ground black pepper to taste;

2 slices of whole grain bread;

⅓ cup thinly sliced cucumber.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Mix cream cheese, yogurt, green onion, dill and pepper until smooth.

Step 2

Spread each slice of bread with the prepared mixture.

Step 3

Top with cucumber slices, then top with the other slice of bread, cream cheese side down. Cut the sandwich in half.

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes